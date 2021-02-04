Amy Acton contemplating Senate run as she steps away from current role

CINCINNATI (FOX19/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A run for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat in 2022 could in the mix for the former state health director Dr. Amy Acton.
Acton said in a statement Thursday she is stepping down from her current role at the Columbus Foundation. Acton says doing this will allow her to “carefully consider” how she can best serve at this time.
“Many Ohioans have shared with me their concerns and the daily challenges they face. They have expressed a need for a new approach that can help them, and their communities thrive. I am humbled by the outpouring of interest and support. For that reason, I am stepping down from my role at The Columbus Foundation in order to carefully consider how I can best be of service at this crucial time.”
While she hasn’t announced a decision on if she will run or not, Acton says she will not stop working to help Ohioans.
Acton left the health director post in June 2020 and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration in August. She joined the Columbus Foundation in September as the Director of Kind Columbus, an initiative to spread words and actions of kindness in Central Ohio, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
In December, she took on a broader role within the Foundation where she worked as a grants manager before her 2019 health director role, the Enquirer reports.
When asked about the news Thursday, Gov. DeWine jokingly said he was going to stay out of the Democrat primaries.
