Boone County man accused of sexually assaulting juveniles

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Union man was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual assault involving juveniles, according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives say the victims revealed that the abuse occurred on different occasions over many years during interviews on Wednesday.
According to the detectives, Jonathan Anderson, 47, confirmed the victims’ statements and also spoke about other sexual acts that he had committed.
Anderson ultimately confessed to multiple counts of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse, according to the news release.
Detectives charged him with two counts of sodomy with a victim under 12 years of age, one count of rape with a victim under 12 years of age, and four counts of sexual abuse with a victim under 12 years of age.
Anderson is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.