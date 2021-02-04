Boyfriend, mother charged in 2-year-old’s homicide due in court

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mother and her boyfriend charged in connection with what authorities have said was the brutal slaying of her 2-year-old daughter are expected to face a judge Thursday.
Thomas Smith III and Josephina Upson are scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Thomas Heekin. They are expected to either enter pleas in the case, or their trials will be set, court records show.
Smith, 31, a bootleg cabbie who is from New York, is held at the county jail on $1.25 million bond.
He was arrested and then indicted in July 2019, along with the girl’s mother, Josephina Upson, 26.
Smith faces 9 total charges including murder, felonious assault and endangering children.
Upson was indicted on charges of endangering children and permitting child abuse. She is held at the jail on $300,000 bond.
Cincinnati police began investigating in July 2019 when they responded to a report of an unconscious infant in the 100 block of Kessler Avenue in Avondale.
Upson’s daughter, Rosalie Pantoja, was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Upson’s children were in the home, including one Smith fathered, and they all showed signs of abuse as well, according to prosecutors.
Officials with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office determined the toddler died from a lacerated liver due to a punch or strain, according to Cincinnati police.
A detective also has testified in court and displayed photos showing Rosalie suffered visible injuries from head to toe.
Smith “has a pretty serious record” in New York with “multiple felonies,” police say.
