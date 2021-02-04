Can immunized people return to normal life? An expert from UC Health weighs in

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - According to the Ohio Department of Health, 68,604 Hamilton County residents have received first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
That’s about 8.4 percent of the county’s population.
As the county builds towards herd immunity, those who already have been vaccinated might want to get a head start on returning to normal. Experts say that’s not a good idea.
Yes, even if you’re fully vaccinated, you still have to take precautions.
Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum is a professor of infectious diseases at UC Health. He lays out the benefits of herd immunity.
“If one person only has the vaccine, that’s no really going to protect our community. If all of us have the vaccine, that’s going to protect our community.”
Fichtenbaum says getting as many people vaccinated as possible is ideal, but until then, things shouldn’t go back to normal.
“I wish that I would be able to say that life can go back to normal as soon as you get both shots,” he said. “But the truth of the answer is, we need all of us to get vaccinated.”
So for right now, Fichtenbaum urges everyone to continue following proper COVID-19 precautions.
“So even if you get two shots, you still have to wear a mask,” he said. “You still have to social distance. You still have to wash your hands and mindful, because we can still catch COVID, and there are also newer strains that are beginning to circulate, so we really have to be mindful until we get enough people in our region vaccinated.”
Fichtenbaum adds people who are fully vaccinated may still be able to spread COVID-19.
