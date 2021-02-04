1,500 COVID-19 deaths added to Indiana’s death toll following audit

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The number of confirmed deaths in Indiana jumped significantly Thursday, but this was expected.
An audit of the state’s COVID-19 death records and test results determined an additional 1,507 virus fatalities in 2020 and 2021, Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday.
The newly discovered 1,507 deaths didn’t happen over the course of a single day.
1,205 deaths happened in 2020, while 302 occurred this year, the audit concluded.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 37 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. Ripley County and Dearborn County reported one additional death, according to the ISDH.
Overall, 11,231 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, according to the ISDH.
2,403 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported Thursday by the ISDH.
Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 633,690, the ISDH reports.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 28 new cases (5,128 total)
- Franklin County: Two new cases (1,545 total)
- Ohio County: Zero new cases (510 total)
- Ripley County: 14 new cases (3,120 total)
- Switzerland County: Five new cases (717 total)
- Union County: Two new cases (642 total)
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 7.5%.
More Hoosiers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as Indiana begins its new phase.
Indiana residents ages 65 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
