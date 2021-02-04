‘Dump truck’ invites singles to toss ex’s belongings for a good cause

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Junk King of Cincinnati is rallying people across the city to toss any leftover relationships and heal their heartache once and for all.
In honor of Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 14, Junk King is driving its “Dump Truck” throughout Cincinnati, empowering people to dump their ex-lover’s forgotten belongings into the truck for free.
For each item dumped, Junk King will donate $1 to the American Heart Association up to $500 with a limit of two items per person.
The company’s “Dump Truck” will be stationed outside the City of Blue Ash Community Center on Sunday, Feb. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.