Egg-cellent idea: Our favorite hippo wants to be the next Cadbury Bunny

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo’s most famous and beloved hippo, Fiona, wants to be the next Cadbury Bunny.
For the third year in a row, Cadbury is holding a contest to find their new spokes-animal for the Easter season.
Fiona the hippo became an overnight celebrity when she was born on Jan. 25, 2017, and she’s been making headlines ever since.
She is now a spunky 4-year-old with a magical attitude.
Last year, a two-legged dog from New Richmond, Ohio was named the Cadbury Easter Bunny.
Lieutenant Dan was born with a birth defect that led to him having his back legs amputated, but his adopted owners say he has a joy for life that’s infectious and inspiring.
If Fiona wins, she will appear in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial.
Voting begins on March 10 and runs through March 17.
The winner will be announced on March 23
