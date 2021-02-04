First Alert Weather Day: Rain by Thursday evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dry and cloudy start to your Thursday, with temperatures in the mid 20′s. A daytime high of 44 degrees Thursday, but changes are on the way with rain and then colder air.
The next storm system arrives Thursday afternoon. Ahead of a cold front rain will move into the area during afternoon. The home bound commute looks to be wet. As cold air overruns the Tristate the rain will change to a mix of rain and snow by midnight but will be short lived. Most of the mix is out of here by the Friday morning commute. However, fresh cold air will cause a few icy spots for the morning commute Friday. Temperatures will remain below freezing Friday.
The second system arrives Saturday evening with snow. Snow will fall overnight into Sunday early morning with a few more slick spots. Temperatures drop into mid 20′s on Sunday and mainly dry during the afternoon.
The third system arrives late Monday into Tuesday next week with more snow, and falling temperatures.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.