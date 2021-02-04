First Alert Weather Day: Rain by Thursday evening

The next storm system arrives Thursday afternoon. Ahead of a cold front rain will move into the area during afternoon. The home bound commute looks to be wet. As cold air overruns the Tristate the rain will change to a mix of rain and snow by midnight but will be short lived. Most of the mix is out of here by the Friday morning commute. However, fresh cold air will cause a few icy spots for the morning commute Friday. Temperatures will remain below freezing Friday.