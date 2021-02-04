First Alert Weather Days: Rain turning to snow Thursday night

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Tri-State is ending the week with a pair of First Alert Weather Days.
Steady rain is expected for the Thursday evening commute although it could be heavy at times and will continue through the night
Overnight, the rain will change briefly to wet snow and but it will end before the Friday morning commute.
Snow totals will be less than 1″ and melt on contact with roadways.
As temperatures drop into the low 20s, numerous icy patches are possible on untreated surfaces.
The second system arrives Saturday evening with snow.
Snow will fall overnight into Sunday early morning creating a few more slick spots.
The third system arrives late Monday with snow ending late Tuesday afternoon or early evening.
Behind the third system, arctic air arrives with high temperatures in the 20s and low temperatures in the teens and single digits above zero from Feb. 11 through Valentine’s Day.
