Flying Pig organizers ask to hold in-person events in 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Flying Pig organizers said they are committed to hosting in-person events in 2021 after the marathon was virtual last year due to the pandemic.
They said a task force charged with planning a safe and secure “Return to Flight” for Pig Works events has submitted a proposal to local governmental agencies and are awaiting their feedback.
“Your on-going support and commitment has assured our survival and our ability to prepare and move forward this year and in the future, and for that, we are extremely grateful,” Pig Works said in a statement.
Even with the marathon’s future unknown, local running groups are preparing for the race regardless of how it may or may not be held.
Hundreds of people have signed up for the official training program of the Flying Pig Marathon with Fleet Feet.
“It’s a good trade-off for safety reasons because we want to be out on the roads,” explains Fleet Feet Training Program Director Jen Loving, “Regardless of whether the Flying Pig happens virtually or in person, we just want to be out on the roads and have fun and get the stress out. So, it’s worked out really well the way we’ve done it.”
Fleet Feet has 500 runners signed up for their weekly training group sessions.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.