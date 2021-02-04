FOP responds to lawsuit alleging CPD officers attacked autistic Black man

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Fraternal Order of Police says the lawsuit filed against two Cincinnati police officers isn’t telling the whole story.
On Tuesday, Brandon Davis, 32, filed a lawsuit alleging the officers targeted him for “walking while Black.”
Davis, who is autistic, claims in the lawsuit he was walking home from a friend’s house after dark on Feb. 4, 2019. The lawsuit claims he was stopped on Beekman Street by CPD officers Emily Heine and Weston Voss.
The officers arrested Davis on a charge of being in a park after dark and resisting arrest.
But, according to the lawsuit, Davis wasn’t in a park, and he didn’t resist arrest.
The FOP Queen City Lodge No. 69 responded to the lawsuit, saying many facts are being left out.
The FOP claims Davis was approached by the officers around midnight that February night. They say Cincinnati Parks close at 10 p.m., and being on the grounds after that time is illegal.
“Davis refused to talk with the officers and walked away from them,” the statement from the FOP reads. “When officers attempted to stop him and talk to him, Davis physically resisted the officers and became combative.”
Davis’ lawsuit alleges during the incident the two officers shoved him into a fence, and tased him seven times in the span of 134 seconds.
The FOP statement depicts a different set of events. The FOP claims the attempts to tase Davis didn’t work.
“During the struggle, officers tried unsuccessfully several times to use their taser before they were able to arrest Davis,” the statement reads.
Davis spent the night in jail and was acquitted at trial several months later.
An internal investigation into the officers’ use of force that night was conducted, according to the FOP.
The investigation concluded the officers’ “acted appropriately and only used force when it was necessary,” the FOP says.
The FOP goes on to say the officers were wearing body cameras that night. They say the prosecutor determined the footage from the body cams and other facts “justified misdemeanor charges” against Davis.
Davis does have a copy of the body cam footage, according to the FOP, who questioned why the attorney hasn’t released it.
