Former Lex Cath head football coach takes reins at Highlands

Since 2006, Sphire has walked the sidelines in Georgia at North Gwinnett and Camden County High Schools, coaching and developing two players that are currently standout performers on the football scene in Cincinnati. An NFL Draft prospect at the collegiate level, Myjai Sanders is going into his senior year as a defensive end at the University of Cincinnati and C.J. Uzomah is a tight end with the Cincinnati Bengals. Throughout his career, Sphire has routinely sent his players to Power 5 programs to play college football and a select number have gone on to play on the game’s brightest stage in the NFL.