Holocaust exhibit creates conversational-like experience with survivor

Holocaust exhibit creates conversational-like experience with survivor
Holocaust exhibit creates conversational-like experience with survivor
By Andrea Medina | February 4, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 6:20 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new Holocaust exhibit that will allow the community to talk to actual survivors is debuting Friday at Union Terminal.

The exhibit uses artificial intelligence to give people a conversational-like experience with a survivor.

Holocaust exhibit creates conversational-like experience with survivor

Union Terminal recommends that people do make an appointment to visit, but it is not required.

For tickets and more information on the exhibit, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.