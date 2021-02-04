Holocaust exhibit creates conversational-like experience with survivor

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new Holocaust exhibit that will allow the community to talk to actual survivors is debuting Friday at Union Terminal.
The exhibit uses artificial intelligence to give people a conversational-like experience with a survivor.
Union Terminal recommends that people do make an appointment to visit, but it is not required.
For tickets and more information on the exhibit, click here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.