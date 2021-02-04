Home sales hit new record in 2020

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Many housing markets across the country saw a record-breaking year in 2020, and the Tri-State was no exception.
Low interest rates led to historic sales and buyers having to compete for homes they want.
Meanwhile, sellers are receiving dozens of instant offers.
A couple searching for a home in northern Kentucky learned they had to act fast to compete with other home buyers.
Kathryn Muck and Doug Faber moved to the area two years ago. They are currently renting, but have been actively searching for a home for the past two months.
“People have been putting in blind offers on houses and it’s really putting buyers at a disadvantage,” Muck said.
“We have had times when I will walk into a house and say ‘let’s FaceTime.’ I am showing him the house and we make a decision from there.”
Last year, the federal reserve cut interest rates to essentially zero which also led to lower mortgage rates.
At the start of 2020, northern Kentucky had just over 1,000 units on the market, according to the Northern Kentucky Association of Realtors,
As of Feb. 1, that number was just over 500.
“Right now overall, we are less than one months inventory across-the-board and in some price points, we have a weeks worth of inventory,” said realtor Greg Ryan.
Low inventory also is driving up prices.
Buyers need to be prepared for competition when it comes to putting in an offer, Ryan said.
“We sold more houses last year than we have ever sold before in Northern Kentucky,” he said.
“So the right house is going to come along, it’s just the matter of being in the right place and being prepared to write that offer and making your offer more competitive than your competition.”
Muck and Faber said buying a home has been a much different experience then in years past.
If you are in the market for a new home, be ready to compete for it, they said.
“Be ready to be pre-approved and go beyond what you are comfortable with,” Faber said.
Ryan said several buyers are having to make a decision within hours sometimes, so it’s also important to have somebody by your side to help you through the process.
As far as what’s to come for the housing market, realty experts say 2021 remains a big question mark.
As of now, they are looking at a big sellers market with interest rates being so low, but that could change several months from now.
