‘I did nothing wrong:’ CPD officers attacked autistic Black man in 2019, lawsuit claims

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday alleges two Cincinnati police officers tased and attacked an autistic Black man in South Cumminsville.
The alleged incident occurred as Brandon Davis, 32, was walking home from a friend’s house after dark on Feb. 4, 2019, according to the lawsuit. Davis was eventually stopped on Beekman Street by CPD officers Emily Heine and Weston Voss.
The officers arrested Davis on a charge of being in a park after dark and resisting arrest. He spent the night in jail, then was acquitted at trial several months later.
But according to the lawsuit, Davis wasn’t in a park — and he didn’t resist arrest. Instead, the lawsuit alleges the officers targeted him for “walking while Black.”
During the incident, the officers shoved Davis into a fence and tased him seven times in 134 seconds, according to the lawsuit.
The suit also says Voss dug his knee into Davis’s back while Heine tased him.
At a certain point, Brandon allegedly called his mother because he needed help; she heard his screams and ran down to help.
The lawsuit says CPD determined tasing Davis was part of procedure. The officers were never disciplined.
A statement from Davis claims he filed the lawsuit because, as he writes, “What they did to me was terrible. I did nothing wrong. They hurt me.”
Davis’s mother added, “I don’t want this to happen to any man, woman or child again. This has to stop, and it has to stop now.”
She also says CPD has a history of brutality against Black people, while the lawsuit itself claims 70 percent of CPD arrests are among Blacks.
A CPD spokesperson told FOX19 NOW they do not comment on pending litigation.
