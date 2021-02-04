Looking ahead to Super Bowl Sunday at The Banks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - From temperature checks for patrons and staff to masking, social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing, Holy Grail Tavern & Grille is gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday.
All of those safety protocols have been the norm since May according to Holy Grail Owner Jim Moehring who says while he respects the COVID-19 virus, he doesn’t fear it.
“It’s making sure that people are doing the right things and that we are doing the right things to make sure people are safe. Restaurants are used to having protocols that are above and beyond anything that’s in the normal realm like somebody’s house or backyard or a buddy’s basement,” Moehring said.
Holy Grail is hoping the Ohio curfew extended last Thursday until 11 p.m. will generate more business, but to do it wisely, continuing to meet safety protocols will be paramount as fans at The Banks watch Super Bowl 55 on TV.
The Buccaneers face the Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Tampa.
“The last thing a place can afford right now is the ability to be a super spreader event. The Bearcats play at noon (UC at Tulane in college hoops), so I think that will help spread the crowd out a little bit,” Moehring notes. At the Holy Grail, Moehring says the hardest part during the pandemic has been the impact on his staff, bartenders and staff specifically. Things have changed so much over the last ten months. Having curfews, not having curfews, making sure you’re abiding by all the protocols. It has been a challenge and bluntly I feel horrible for our staff which has been the majority,” Moehring said.
Holy Grail will have a waiting list for Super Bowl Sunday. In the meantime, beyond that, Moehring is optimistic things will trend more in a positive direction making reference to vaccine rollouts and the excitement over upcoming March Madness and Reds Opening Day.
