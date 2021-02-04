Man found guilty in accidental death of Moeller High School grad

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The trial surrounding the death of a Moeller High School graduate in Dayton last year is over before it began.

Kyler Carlile, 30, of New Lebanon, pleaded not guilty earlier this year to misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide and failing to stop after an accident, both related to the death of 19-year-old Michael Currin.

The trial was supposed to start on Monday, but on Friday, Carlile changed his plea to no contest, allowing the Montgomery County judge to render a verdict on the facts as presented.

The judge found Carlile guilty of the charges on Friday. He will be sentenced on Dec. 21.

The incident happened in September 2020 as Currin was walking on Wayne Avenue. Carlile, carrying two other passengers in his truck at the time, stopped to offer Currin a ride, according to court documents.

Currin got in the back of the truck, but at some point during the ride he fell off and hit the road, Dayton police say.

None the wiser, Currin continued to the home of one of his passengers, where he noticed Currin was no longer on the truck.

The 30-year-old retraced his route and found Currin lying in the road, whereupon he kept driving rather than stopping to render aid, court documents show.

Currin was later found bleeding out by a passerby. He would die three days later.

The police investigation did not find any signs that Carlile was driving recklessly or was impaired.

“This was a tragic accident in which a young man just beginning his college career lost his life,” said Prosecuting Attorney Matt Heck Jr. “The police investigation found no indication the defendant was driving recklessly or was impaired. The law does require the operator of a motor vehicle stop after an accident and remain there until authorities arrive. We extend our deepest sympathies and the victim and his family are in our prayers.”

Kyler Carlile, 30, was indicted for failure to stop after an accident in connection with the death of a Moeller High School graduate in Sept. 2020. (Montgomery County Jail)

