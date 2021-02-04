Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Man sentenced in accidental death of Moeller High School grad

Moeller High School guard Michael Currin at Division 1 regional semifinal boys basketball game...
Moeller High School guard Michael Currin at Division 1 regional semifinal boys basketball game March 11,2020(E.L. Hubbard: Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The man who pleaded no contest in the trial surrounding the death of a Moeller High School graduate in Dayton last year has been sentenced.

Kyler Carlile, 30, of New Lebanon, was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days in jail on weekends, according to the Montgomery County Court.

Also, Carlile’s license is suspended for two years and he must pay more than $22,000 in restitution for the funeral expenses of 19-year-old Michael Currin.

The incident happened in September 2020 as Currin was walking on Wayne Avenue. Carlile, carrying two other passengers in his truck at the time, stopped to offer Currin a ride, according to court documents.

[ Man found guilty in accidental death of Moeller High School grad ]

Currin got in the back of the truck, but at some point during the ride, he fell off and hit the road, Dayton police say.

Carlile, none the wiser, continued to the home of one of his passengers, where he noticed Currin was no longer on the truck.

The 30-year-old retraced his route and found Currin lying in the road, whereupon he kept driving rather than stopping to render aid, court documents show.

Currin was later found bleeding out by a passerby. He would die three days later.

The police investigation did not find any signs that Carlile was driving recklessly or was impaired.

“This was a tragic accident in which a young man just beginning his college career lost his life,” said Prosecuting Attorney Matt Heck Jr. “The police investigation found no indication the defendant was driving recklessly or was impaired. The law does require the operator of a motor vehicle stop after an accident and remain there until authorities arrive. We extend our deepest sympathies and the victim and his family are in our prayers.”

Kyler Carlile, 30, was indicted for failure to stop after an accident in connection with the...
Kyler Carlile, 30, was indicted for failure to stop after an accident in connection with the death of a Moeller High School graduate in Sept. 2020.(Montgomery County Jail)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesha Smith, 41, is a wanted suspect who is charged in connection to 7-year-old Shareese...
Police search for babysitter connected to Shareese Lattimore’s death
A man was arrested after fatally stabbing his mother in North College Hill.
Bond set for son accused of stabbing mother to death in North College Hill
Lacey Florence
Police identify 28-year-old woman killed in East Price Hill double shooting
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Millvale Saturday morning.
Police ID victim in Millvale homicide
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

Latest News

Teen makes school shooting threat because she ‘didn’t want to go to school,’ complaint says
Teen makes school shooting threat because she ‘didn’t want to go to school,’ complaint says
Law enforcement say the post was shared through social media.
Teen arrested after making shooting threat because she ‘didn’t want to go to school,’ complaint says
Arnold's is celebrating 160 years.
Arnold’s celebrates 160th anniversary with party, specials
PHOTOS: Arnold’s 160th anniversary