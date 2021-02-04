Man indicted following accidental death of Moeller High School grad

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The death of a Moeller High School grad has resulted in the indictment of a 30-year-old man, according to Prosecuting Attorney Matt Heck Jr.
Kyler Carlile, 30, of New Lebanon, was indicted for failure to stop after an accident in connection to the death of 19-year-old Michael Currin on Sept. 20, 2020, the attorney says.
Currin was walking down Wayne Avenue when Carlile and two other passengers stopped and offered the Dayton student a ride. Driving the truck was Carlile, according to the prosecuting attorney.
Currin got into the cargo area of the truck, but at some point, during the ride, he “separated from the bed of the moving truck” and hit the roadway, Dayton police said during their investigation.
Carlile drove to the home of one of his passengers, and upon arrival noticed Currin was no longer there, Heck Jr. says.
The 30-year-old drove back the way he came and saw Currin lying in the road, according to the attorney. Instead of calling 911, or rendering aid to Currin, Carlile drove away, the prosecuting attorney says.
Currin was later found bleeding and fatally injured by a passerby, police said.
The Moeller grad passed away three days later, and his death was ruled an accident by the coroner.
The prosecuting attorney says the police investigation did not find any signs that Carlile was driving recklessly or was impaired.
However, Heck Jr. did say Carlile was required by law to stop after Currin fell and stay there until authorities arrived.
“This was a tragic accident in which a young man just beginning his college career lost his life,” says Heck Jr. “The police investigation found no indication the defendant was driving recklessly or was impaired. The law does require the operator of a motor vehicle stop after an accident and remain there until authorities arrive. We extend our deepest sympathies and the victim and his family are in our prayers.”
Now, more than four months later, Carlile was indicted by a grand jury for one count of failure to stop after an accident, according to the prosecuting attorney.
Carlile will be arraigned on Feb. 18 at 8:30 a.m.
