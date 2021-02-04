National Wear Red Day Friday honors Heart Month

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Did you know one in three women will die of heart disease? It’s the number one killer in both men and women. Most of those diagnosed with heart disease can be prevented.
Friday is National Wear Red Day in honor of Heart Month.
“I think it’s underappreciated,” says Lindner Center Director Timothy Henry, “And so I think that having go red for women day is an incredibly powerful way to emphasize that this is an issue and it’s fixable.”
On Friday’s National Wear Red Day, you are encouraged to wear the color red to show your support for heart disease in women.
The event has been happening since 2004.
Heart disease kills 10 times more women than breast cancer. Doctors say 80% of cases are preventable if you follow five easy steps.
“Stop smoking, exercise, improve your diet so you lose weight,” Dr. Henry continues, “Know what your blood pressure is and treat your blood pressure. Be screened and make sure you don’t have diabetes. So those are kind of the big ones.”
Dr. Henry says there is research being done right here in Cincinnati at Christ Hospital that is showing major progress in the fight against heart disease.
One of the newest studies called the Freedom Trial tested 20 people, including 19 women.
“[the study is] Using the patient’s own stem cells,” explains Dr. Henry. “So, I think it’s a really cool study right now, and it really provides some hope for people who for years have been told they have chest pain and there is nothing we can do for you.”
Dr. Henry says exercise and a better diet are two things that will drastically cut your risk of heart disease.
He says during the pandemic, it’s not easy getting in that exercise with gyms closed, and some people uncomfortable returning to gyms right now.
He says one thing people need to know is that hospitals are a safe place to come, and time is critical when suffering a heart attack.
Don’t forget to wear red Friday and take action against heart disease every day of the year.
