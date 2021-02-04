NKY parent files lawsuit to get students back to in-person learning full time

BOONE CO., Ky. (FOX19) - Some parents are saying it is time for students to return to the classroom. One parent has gone as far as to file a lawsuit.
Some Boone County students are being left isolated to stare at computer screens for hours instead of getting the benefits of in-person learning.
Students like 12-year-old Molly Baker says not being in the classroom has hurt her grades.
“My grades have been going full-on down,” says Baker. “I have basically f’s or incomplete.”
Being out of the classroom not only has short term consequences but long-term ones, Sarah Creek explains.
“They’re going to be competing with kids, who are in school right now, for scholarship opportunities and colleges,” says Creek. “They’re not getting a fair and equal education.”
Aaron Gillum has two kids in school, a six-year-old and a nine-year-old.
Gillum says he filed a lawsuit against the Boone County School Board for breaking the law by not allowing students to be in the classroom full time.
“You’ve held these kids up for a year, and now they’re failing,” Gillum states. “You can’t shove the kids behind up a grade if there aren’t chairs for them to sit in or they’re going to move the bar lower.”
The Boone County Superintendent’s Office tells FOX19 NOW they do not comment on lawsuits.
They did share an email though parents received, which says the hope is to transition to four days of in-person learning around March.
