No charges in fatal Springfield Township shooting

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says a fatal shooting in Springfield Township was justified because it was in self-defense.
Deondre Andrew, 38, was found dead on Nov. 24, 2020.
Police said they responded to a call about physical and verbal trouble between a male and female in the 1400 block of Meredith Drive.
Amy Clausing, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, says Andrew attacked a woman multiple times and at one point began to choke her.
Her children ran into the room to try to help her and then, according to Clausing, Andrew assaulted one of the woman’s sons.
The children then called the woman’s brother to get help and when he arrived, he tried to keep Andrew away from her.
At that point, Clausing says the woman grabbed her gun, which she legally possessed, from the closet.
The assistant prosecuting attorney says Andrew then lunged at the woman and she fired one shot, killing him.
Clausing says witness statements and evidence were consistent with the woman’s account of what happened that night.
Based upon that, it was determined to be a legitimate claim of self-defense and no charges will be filed, she said.
