Ohio AG reaches $24.7M settlement with consultant that fueled opioid epidemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has agreed to a settlement of $24.7 million with McKinsey & Co. to help combat the opioid epidemic throughout the state.
The money is part of a $573 million national settlement.
According to Yost, under the settlement terms, Ohio will receive $20 million this year and $4.7 million spread over the next four years.
“Twenty-four and a half million dollars won’t cure the opioid crisis, but it can be a start toward bringing treatment and services to people in need,” Yost said in a news release. “With consultation from Gov. DeWine, the plan is to lead by example and put the lion’s share of this money into the OneOhio Recovery Foundation so it can be put to work across Ohio.”
OneOhio, a partnership between Gov. DeWine, AG Yost and local governments, provides a transparent mechanism for the distribution and use of certain opioid settlement funds.
“While no amount of money will ever be enough to make up for the devastation caused by putting profits ahead of people’s lives, the settlement announced today is another step toward loosening the grip that addiction has on our state and helping Ohioans recover,” Gov. DeWine said in the release.
Yost said this settlement is the latest action his office has taken to combat the opioid epidemic and to hold accountable those who are responsible for creating and fueling the crisis.
