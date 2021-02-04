Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill death

FILE - Andre Hill, fatally shot by Columbus police on Dec. 22, is memorialized on a shirt worn by his daughter, Karissa Hill, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. A white Ohio police officer was indicted Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 on murder charges in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill. Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins) (Source: Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS | February 3, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 9:38 PM

COLUMBUS, OHio (AP) — A white Ohio police officer has been charged with murder in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state’s attorney general says.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy.

Coy also faces charges for failing to use his body camera and for failing to tell the other officer he believed Hill presented a danger.

Coy’s attorney says his client will plead not guilty.

