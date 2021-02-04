Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill death

FILE - Andre Hill, fatally shot by Columbus police on Dec. 22, is memorialized on a shirt worn by his daughter, Karissa Hill, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. A white Ohio police officer was indicted Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 on murder charges in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill. Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins) (Source: Andrew Welsh-Huggins)