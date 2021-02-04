Ohio state senator leaves session due to lack of mask use in hearing room (photo)

(Source: ohiostatehouse.org)
By Chris Anderson | February 3, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 10:04 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Democratic state senator from Ohio said he walked out on a hearing on Wednesday because of the lack of masks being worn during a committee meeting.

“My daughter has a severely compromised immune system and I won’t sit there and put her health at risk,” Ohio State Sen. Cecil Thomas shared on Twitter, along with a photo of the mostly-maskless crowd.

Masks are not mandated for use at the Ohio Statehouse.

Sen. Thomas represents a portion of Hamilton County, including part of Cincinnati.

