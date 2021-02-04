Rain moves in this afternoon, could be heavy at times

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Rain moves in this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. Most of the evening will feature all rain with temperatures reaching to the low to mid 40s.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with early morning with lows in the 20s. That means there is a possibility of rain changing over to snow or a frozen mix which could impact the morning commute before tapering off. Much colder air slides into place across the Tri-State heading into the weekend.
The second system arrives Saturday evening with light snow, making Saturday another First Alert Weather Day. Snow will fall overnight into Sunday early morning with a few more slick spots. Temperatures drop into mid 20′s on Sunday and mainly dry during the afternoon.
