Reds announce team’s new play-by-play broadcaster

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FOX Sports Ohio and the Cincinnati Reds have found the team’s new play-by-play man.
John Sadak will be the voice coming through the speakers for Reds fans when they tune in this upcoming season.
Sadak, who most recently did play-by-play for CBS Sports, steps in as the replacement for Thom Brennaman. The former Reds broadcaster was suspended and later resigned from the position following his use of an anti-gay slur while on-air.
Sadak also has worked recently as the play-by-play broadcaster for the New York Mets on WCBS 880.
He called games in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and college sports over the years.
“My family and I are beyond thrilled at this tremendous opportunity. Calling Major League Baseball games full-time has been my career and life goal for many years,” said Sadak. “The chance to do so for the Cincinnati Reds, a franchise known for its rich, extensive history and passionate, loyal fanbase, is a dream come true. We can’t wait to immerse ourselves in our new home city and ballpark. Baseball’s legendary Opening Day can’t arrive fast enough.”
Fans can follow Sadak on Twitter @johnsadak and Instagram @John.Sadak.
