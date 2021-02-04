Reds, World Series champ Eric Davis team up to get more kids playing baseball, softball

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds have partnered with World Series champion Eric Davis and Nike to help your child find a recreational baseball or softball team near you.
“It’s the perfect time to get your child involved in America’s pastime for the upcoming baseball and softball season. Baseball is a fun, non-contact sport that keeps kids active and healthy, while teaching teamwork, sportsmanship and communication skills. Plus, it’s a great opportunity to make new friends,” the Reds said.
Once you register your child, the Reds will work to connect you with recreational teams in your neighborhood.
You can sign up on their website.
