Driver charged in Harrison Avenue crash that killed Cincinnati man

Ahlisa Carter was giving the man she barely knew a ride home. He was dead minutes later, and she’s still suffering today.
Police are investigating a crash with three victims in Westwood.
Police are investigating a crash with three victims in Westwood.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The driver in a crash early last year that killed one person and seriously injured another has now been charged.

A Hamilton County grand jury on Thursday indicted Raymond Chambers, 32, of Cincinnati, on six counts including aggravated vehicular homicide.

The crash killed 56-year-old Paul Mizell, also of Cincinnati.

The crash happened Feb. 2, 2021 in the 2500 block of Harrison Avenue in Westwood. Police have described that stretch of road as a “high-volume accident area.”

Chambers was headed east when he lost control of his car while speeding and crossed the center line, striking a westbound car driven by 31-year-old Ahlisa Carter, police say.

Mizell was a passenger in Carter’s car. He died at the scene.

A passenger in Chambers’ car, 27-year-old Tyresha Coker suffered serious injuries and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Carter was the was the only person involved in the wreck that was wearing a seatbelt, per the crash report. She still shattered her ankle, fractured her neck and back and suffered contusions to her chest and lungs.

She’s still recovering more than a year and four surgeries later, dealing with traumatic memories of the crash that have left her barely able to drive.

“Last thing I remember seeing is headlights,” she said Thursday.

Carter says she’d given Mizell a ride that night because he lived close to her in West Price Hill.

“I asked my friend who owned the store, and he said, ‘Oh Paul, he’s good people,’” she recalled. “Me and Paul had a good time the whole way home. He wanted me to play some rap music. I just wanted him out of the cold. That’s how it happened.”

Minutes later, Mizell was dead.

“I woke up trying to get out of my vehicle,” Carter said. “My seat was all the way to the steering wheel. The airbags were busted. Some girl came and got me out of the car.”

She says the crash has made her wary that her love ones will get hurt, imploring them to “Put your seat belt on! Drive safe! You know, watch out for other people! [...] I’m really cautious. I barely drive now.”

There is no court date set for Chambers’ arraignment on the charges. He is not listed as being booked in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

