Driver sentenced to 4-6 years for deadly Westwood crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man will spend four to six years in jail after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide for a deadly 2021 crash in Westwood.

Raymond Chambers, 33, was driving east on Harrison Avenue on Feb. 2 when he lost control of his car while speeding and crossed the center line, striking a westbound car driven by 31-year-old Ahlisa Carter, police say.

A passenger in Carter’s vehicle, 56-year-old Paul Mizell, died in the crash.

Carter was the only person involved in the wreck that was wearing a seatbelt, per the crash report. She shattered her ankle, fractured her neck and back and suffered contusions to her chest and lungs.

She underwent four surgeries.

A passenger in Chambers’ car, 27-year-old Tyresha Coker, suffered serious injuries and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police have described the stretch of road where the wreck happened as a “high-volume accident area.”

