Speeding believed to be factor in deadly Westwood crash, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Speeding does appear to be a factor in the crash that killed one person late Tuesday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Police did not say which of the two vehicles was speeding but did say, Raymond Chambers, 31, was driving east on Harrison Avenue when he lost control of his car and crossed the center line.
Alisha Carter, 31, was driving west on Harrison Avenue and was hit by Chambers’ car after he crossed the center line, police say.
A passenger riding with Carter died at the scene of the crash, CPD says. That person’s family has not been notified, so police are not releasing the individual’s name yet.
Tyresha Coker, 27, was riding in the car with Chambers when the crash happened.
CPD says she suffered injuries and is now in serious condition at the hospital.
The 31-year-old Carter was the only person involved in the wreck that was wearing a seatbelt, according to CPD.
Police say excessive speed does appear to be a factor in the crash, but impairment does not.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
