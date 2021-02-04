2 teens, 1 adult now charged with murder in fatal Middletown shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another juvenile is now facing a murder charge following a deadly Middletown shooting on Jan. 31.
Three people total, two 17-year-olds and Karlos Philpot, are charged with murder and felonious assault, according to officials.
Middletown police say the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Wilbraham Road around 9 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Officers say they found two people with gunshot wounds.
One of the victims, Angela Combs, later died at the hospital. Police say the second shooting victim had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they don’t think Combs and the other victim were the intended targets of the shooting but unfortunately were caught in the middle.
Middletown Police Chief David Birk says if it wasn’t for witnesses cooperating with police, officers wouldn’t have the speedy response in making the arrests.
“It takes more than just the police department to solve those complaints,” says Chief Birk. “We have to have the community, we have to have people come forward with information. I’m just thankful we were able to get the individuals involved and get them arrested.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Mynheir at 513-425-7720.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
