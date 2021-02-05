CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Brace for biting cold wind as you head out Friday.
Temperatures are in the low-to-mid 20s to start your day, but it feels like the teens with the wind chill factored in.
Gusts were up to 35 mph in Cincinnati over the past hour.
Watch for possible patches of ice on your morning commute.
Later, expect highs in the low 30s and feel-like temps in the 20s.
We may have a few light snow showers Friday night, but FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo says this will be nothing major.
The low temperature will dip back into the low 20s.
Saturday will be dry and in the mid-30′s.
More snow will arrive after 8 p.m. and keep falling overnight into early Sunday morning, Marzullo says.
We could see up to an inch of accumulation and slick spots on roads.
Thermometers won’t move much for your Super Bowl Sunday. They are expected to remain in the 20s.
New model runs have more snow arriving late Monday into Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Arctic air will arrive now toward the end of next week.
Daytime highs will struggle to reach the 20s and lows will plunge into the teens and single digits Thursday through Valentine’s Day on Sunday, Feb. 14.
