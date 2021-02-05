BODY CAM: Tri-State police officer subdues house fire

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Newly released body cam footage shows the work of a Miami Township police officer preventing a fire from spreading roughshod through a man’s home.
Officer Jesse Graham says he was one minute away from the home on Buckwheat Road Tuesday when got the call about it being on fire.
One minute later, he was the first one on scene.
Graham recalls he could see smoke and flames coming from the garage, so he grabbed the fire extinguisher he says all officers transport with them and headed for the blaze.
He says from outside the house, he didn’t see anyone inside, so he used the extinguisher to subdue the flames. Next, he says he tried calling into the home.
Now a man answered.
“Come on, get out of the house!” Graham implored the man, as shown on the video.
The man insisted on getting his shoes on first.
“Ok, get your shoes on, and get out of the house!”
Asked what the man’s thought process was, Graham told FOX19 NOW Friday, “I’m not sure. He said he needed to get his shoes on, so maybe he was getting some warmer clothes to put on—and some shoes.”
The Miami Township Police Department says the man and his dog aren’t hurt and that the fire is under investigation.
