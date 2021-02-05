Butler Co. community supporting family of mother-daughter crash victims

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton community is stepping up for a single father who recently took in his three nieces after their mother — his sister — died in a car crash.
The crash occurred Jan. 24 on Interstate-75 in Harrison Township.
Sarenthia Taylor, 53, and her daughter, 28-year-old Cesere “CC” Traylor, were waiting on a tow truck to come take another family member’s car when they were hit from behind.
Sarenthia died on the way to the hospital. CC died one day later.
“They did everything together,” said Dorthy Brown-Jones, Sarenthia’s mother and CC’s grandmother. “They died together.”
Brown-Jones says the mother and daughter were “good, good people” and that they touched a lot of people with their hearts. As for CC, she left behind “three little beautiful girls.”
One of the girls is 6, another is 11. The third is just 7 months old.
They are Brown-Jones’s great-grandchildren. They’re also nieces of the man they know as “uncle Markus,” with whom they’re currently staying.
Markus is CC’s brother, Sarenthia’s son and Brown-Jones’s grandson.
He was already a single father when he took the girls in.
Brown-Jones says she and her husband will help take care of the girls. She also says the community has been a help to Markus as he faces the enormous task before him.
“Everybody has shown a lot of love, and we do appreciate it,” she said.
A local nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, made beds for the girls with help from local high-school students.
“I mean, just love from CC’s friends, Sarenthia’s friends and people we don’t even know,” Brown-Jones said.
Markus offers his thanks to everyone who has shown support. He tells FOX19 NOW he appreciates people making the girls’ lives better.
“I just know there’s a lot of love,” Brown-Jones said, “and we thank them so, so much.”
Brown-Jones says CC was an organ donor and that she received a call Thursday saying her organs have helped six people.
