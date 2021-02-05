Butler Co. educators to receive COVID-19 vaccinations Friday

Your child’s teacher(s) will communicate expectations and work will be assigned prior to the remote learning day. Attendance will be based on work completion. No live sessions will be held with teachers. Our staff will receive the second vaccine dose on Friday, February 26. This will also be a remote learning day for all students. We will send a reminder closer to the date. Thank you for your understanding as we provide this opportunity for our staff. We believe this will help us maintain in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.