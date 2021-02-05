Butler Co. educators to receive COVID-19 vaccinations Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fairfield teachers and staff will get their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine Friday.
Staff who’ve requested it will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
This is part of a county-wide effort in a partnership with Kroger.
Fairfield High School will be used as a vaccination site for Fairfield and Monroe teachers.
Staff will receive the second dose on Friday, Feb. 26.
School officials say Friday, Feb. 5 is a remote learning day for all FCSD students. That’s because the buildings will be used as vaccination sites.
According to FCSD:
Your child’s teacher(s) will communicate expectations and work will be assigned prior to the remote learning day. Attendance will be based on work completion. No live sessions will be held with teachers. Our staff will receive the second vaccine dose on Friday, February 26. This will also be a remote learning day for all students. We will send a reminder closer to the date. Thank you for your understanding as we provide this opportunity for our staff. We believe this will help us maintain in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.
“We know that remote learning days can be challenging for many families, our hope is the advance notice will help you make any necessary arrangements. We believe providing this opportunity to our staff will help us maintain in-person learning for the remainder of the school year,” FCSD Superintendent Billy Smith said.
