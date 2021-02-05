Christ Hospital outfitting newborns on National Wear Red Day in honor of Heart Month

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Christ Hospital Health Network teamed up with the American Heart Association with “Little Sweet Heart” onesies in honor of Heart Month and National Wear Red Day.
The Go Red for Women movement seeks to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease, the number one killer of women.
All babies born at The Christ Hospital Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township locations Friday, Feb. 5, Go Red Day, receive the limited-edition onesie.
Parents will also receive a Go Red mug, heart-shaped tea infuser, a red dress pin and recipe booklet.
