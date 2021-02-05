Cold and breezy today, with a chance for snow this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with a few clouds as we continue through midday. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid 30s before dropping into the low 20s tonight. Cloud cover will dominate overnight with a slight chance for a few scattered snow showers or flurries in some locations early tomorrow morning. Most areas across the Tri-State will remain dry tonight.
The weekend kicks off with dry conditions on Saturday and some sun early in the day. By afternoon, the clouds make a return ahead of the next system that arrives Saturday evening after 8 p.m. with light snow, making Saturday another First Alert Weather Day. Snow is expected to fall overnight into the early morning hours of Sunday. A few areas could see some slick spots and up to an inch and a half or more of accumulating snow cover.
The second half of the weekend will be frigid. Daytime temperatures will only reach the mid 20s on Sunday, but conditions remain mainly dry during the afternoon.
New model runs have the third system arriving late Monday with snow ending late Tuesday afternoon or early evening. This brings snow and falling temperatures into the mid 20s.
Arctic air arrives behind the third system with high temperatures in the 20s and low temperatures in the teens and single digits above zero from next Thursday through Valentine’s Day, Sunday February 14th.
