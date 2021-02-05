Community concerned over missing 11-year-old girl

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - Community members are expressing their concerns for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Carolyn Jones was last seen Wednesday at 9 p.m. getting into a silver sedan on Marion Avenue, then leaving the area, police say.
Police say Carolyn has ties to Union Township and Florence, KY. Community members in those areas have been expressing their concerns.
After the girl was reported missing Thursday afternoon, hundreds of social media users spoke out, wishing her a safe recovery and praying she comes back home.
Family friends who wished not to be named tell FOX19 they’re urging police to also check out Avondale, Price Hill, Mt. Washington, and the Beechmont area.
She was wearing pink pants and a gray shirt with a multi-colored heart on it, according to police.
She is known to frequent Union Township and Florence, Ky.
Jones is described as 4′0″ and 105 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Reading PD at 513.733.4122.
