Fellow senator criticizes Rand Paul for not wearing a mask during Senate session
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky)
By Charles Gazaway | February 5, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST - Updated February 5 at 12:17 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVE) - An Ohio senator has called out Kentucky’s junior senator for refusing to wear a mask while on the Senate floor.

In a tweet, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) wrote:

“In a packed Senate chamber with stenographers and colleagues just feet away from him, @RandPaul refuses to put on a mask - and puts the health of everyone around him at risk.

This isn’t political. WEAR. A. MASK.

Brown asked that Paul wear a mask to show respect to the staff of the Senate chamber and his colleagues.

