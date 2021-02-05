I can’t believe it’s not chicken!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW’s 6 p.m. newscast producer was dying to try a sandwich that’s all the rage right now.
Malcolm Johnson serves up his delicious review:
Here’s something you may have heard before: “There’s something on the menu at Arnold’s Bar and Grill that you have to try.”
While inspired by the now-viral (and well-deserving of the hype) Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich, the “Popeye’s Style” vegetarian chicken (made from cauliflower) sandwich at Arnold’s is creating a buzz in the Queen City.
This was my second attempt at snagging the sandwich. I’d just parked my car when they ran out the first go-round. This time I had a friend pick one up for me as soon as they started serving them. Yes, I happily ate while producing the 6 p.m. newscast.
I opened the container and was greeted by a couple of familiar sights: Arnold’s seasoned fries and what appeared to be a regular chicken sandwich. No gimmicks, no funny smells, no strange colors. If someone hands this to you and says it’s a chicken sandwich, you’re gonna bite into it expecting all-white meat.
When I took my first bite my questions were immediately answered. Is it good? Yes. Do I feel cheated? No. Would I like more chipotle mayo? Possibly? But the sandwich left no doubt. It’s legit. From the taste to the texture, the sandwich is just as appealing as it is satisfying. However, By the time I made it to bite number six I was met with a new list of questions:
How was the skin so crispy?
How was it seasoned exactly like a Popeye’s chicken sandwich?
And how on Earth were the textures so similar?
The cauliflower shredded. Seriously, it shredded like an actual chicken breast. Craziest thing I’ve seen in a while… and I made it through 2020!
The fact of the matter is, I don’t know. Maybe I’ll never know. Surely the origins of this sandwich shall become one of Cincinnati’s greatest mysteries, and a chef as accomplished as Kayla Robison should add this creation to her trophy case.
When all is said and done, a restaurant that never disappoints continues to leave this customer satisfied. One can only hope that the Cauliflower Chicken Sandwich gets to relax and stay awhile, maybe even show up on a Friday here and there.
