JOBS: USPS hiring in Cincinnati

February 5, 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Postal Service is looking to fill 65 City Carrier Assistant positions throughout Cincinnati.

USPS says the positions perform mail delivery, mail processing, or a combination of such duties as required.

Starting salary is $17.29 per hour.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or 16 years of age with a high school diploma.

All applicants must be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

Interested applicants are asked to visit their website.

