More than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,529 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 635,171, the ISDH reports.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 21 new cases (5,149 total)
- Franklin County: Three new cases (1,549 total)
- Ohio County: One new case (511 total)
- Ripley County: 10 new cases (3,129 total)
- Switzerland County: Zero new cases (717 total)
- Union County: Three new cases (645 total)
The ISDH reported 49 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday. Franklin County reported one additional death, according to the ISDH.
To date, 11,280 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 15, 2020.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 7.2%.
More Hoosiers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as Indiana begins its new phase.
Indiana residents ages 65 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
