More than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana
By Jared Goffinet | February 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 12:30 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,529 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 635,171, the ISDH reports.

Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Dearborn County: 21 new cases (5,149 total)
  • Franklin County: Three new cases (1,549 total)
  • Ohio County: One new case (511 total)
  • Ripley County: 10 new cases (3,129 total)
  • Switzerland County: Zero new cases (717 total)
  • Union County: Three new cases (645 total)

The ISDH reported 49 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday. Franklin County reported one additional death, according to the ISDH.

To date, 11,280 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 15, 2020.

Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 7.2%.

More Hoosiers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as Indiana begins its new phase.

Indiana residents ages 65 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

