‘Never should have happened:’ Local assisted-living residents passed over for vaccine

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - The Tri-State pharmacy branch that was supposed to administer COVID-19 vaccines to a Sharonville assisted-living facility “dropped the ball,” according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
Residents at Cottingham Retirement Community reached out to FOX19 NOW this week to say they had yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, though they believed they should have.
The case was an oversight, per DeWine.
Both skilled nursing residents and staff at the facility received the vaccine, according to a statement from Cottingham. Assisted living residents did not.
“We continue to work with our pharmacy to schedule a clinic for our assisted living residents,” the statement read in part.
DeWine messaged FOX19 NOW Thursday evening with an explanation.
“We talked to the facility,” the governor wrote. “Looks like that pharmacy that was supposed to do [assisted] living dropped the ball. Tomorrow we will get [the] facility scheduled.”
Later he added: “Never should have happened.”
Under Phase 1A of Ohio’s vaccination plan, which began Dec. 14, residents of assisted-living communities and nursing homes were supposed to be vaccinated first.
Vaccines at those facilities are being distributed and administered through a federal contract with Walgreens and CVS.
Ohio was one of 49 other states to adopt the program. West Virginia was the only state to contract with local pharmacies. To date, according to the New York Times, it has the highest vaccine utilization rate in the nation.
Ohio’s state-run vaccine program, meanwhile, has lately moved on to Phase 1B.
Around 14 percent of the state’s assisted-living communities and nursing homes have yet to receive the first dose.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.