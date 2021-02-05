OSP: Impaired driver damages several cruisers during chase through Butler, Warren counties

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - An impaired driver was arrested and a trooper injured following a late-night chase that started with a traffic stop near Miamisburg, a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
State police say they received a report from Miami Township of a 1997 Cadillac that took off during a traffic stop around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
Miami Township Police said a passenger in the car moved into the driver’s seat during the stop.
Troopers say they quickly spotted the Cadillac traveling south on I-75 and tried to stop it but the driver accelerated quickly, exiting onto westbound SR 129.
Once the Cadillac was on SR 129, it came to a stop, the driver made a U-turn, and then a trooper used his patrol car to push the car into a ditch.
Troopers say the driver was still able to get away and got back on SR 129 and eventually onto I-75 northbound.
He was able to avoid stop sticks at the Monroe exit and then tried to avoid troopers again by doing a U-turn at the Middletown exit, according to state police.
To keep the driver from going to wrong way on I-75, troopers used their vehicles to push the Cadillac into a concrete wall but it spun back in the right direction and took off again.
The car exited on SR 123 and drove into Franklin where troopers boxed it in, but the driver was able to back out and go in reverse through town.
They were finally able to stop the Cadillac at the intersection of 1st Street and Main Street.
Troopers say Robert Bergman, 28, of Brookville, Ohio, tried to run but was quickly apprehended.
Bergman was impaired and had illegal drugs in his possession, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
He was treated for minor injuries before being taken to the Butler County Jail.
One trooper was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was released.
