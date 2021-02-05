OTR Chamber supporting small businesses with Valentine’s Day specials

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Over-the-Rhine Chamber of Commerce is passing along some specials and promotions to help small businesses.
The “Will You Be Mine Over-the-Rhine Campaign” is helping small businesses for Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13 and Valentine’s Day the following day.
Here is where you can find specials before the holiday:
- Sloane Boutique - Gift boxes
- We’re partnering with Eve Floral Co to make Valentine’s Day gift-giving easy this year. We have two gift box options available for preorder now through February 8th, perfect for your Galentine, Valentine, or even yourself. Both options include a fresh arrangement from Eve Floral Co and two l jewelry options, boxed & ready to give. Need a last-minute gift? Don’t miss our pop-up with Eve Floral Co on Feb. 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Decal Impressions - Sign special
- Share the love this Valentine’s Day with a yard sign or custom yard lettering package from Decal Impressions! Choose from one of our available designs, and then choose shipping or contactless pick-up. Order by February 5th for UPS shipping to contiguous 48 states or Order by February 10th for local pick-up.
- Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra - CSO Special
- The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra invites you and your special someone to a selection of socially distanced performances at Music Hall! For a limited time, you and your quarantine partner can get buy one, get one FREE tickets (or 50% off single tickets) when you enter promo code: BEMINEBOGO at checkout! All performances are limited capacity and will adhere to all safety protocols. Offer eligible through FEB 19 for the following performances: Spirited Riffs (FEB 19 + 21), Mahler’s The Song of the Earth (MAR 5), Alpha & Omega (MAR 14) and New Crowned Hope (APR 24 + 25).
- Findlay Market - Findlay Market Food & Gift Ideas
- Findlay Market is your one-stop-shop for Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re looking to pick up ingredients for a romantic dinner, or trying to find the perfect gift for that special someone in your life, Findlay Market has it all. Visit our site to see some food and gift ideas!
- Findlay Market - Valentine’s Day Gift Bag
- We’re making it super easy to show your love this Valentine’s Day! We are introducing the Findlay Market Valentine’s Gift Bag, a collection of some of your favorites from market merchants. Order online before 12P on Wednesday, February 10th and pick up Valentine’s Day weekend.
- Earthganics - “Beautiful You” Limited Edition Valentines Box
- We have a (limited qty as well) that are packaged and ready to go at any time at our Findlay location. We also have a DIY box bar. We have a few box and bag options to fill and create your own for your own price point! We now have a Rewards Card program and purchases made from Tuesday 9th - Sunday 14th at our Findlay Market Location will receive double the points!
- Findlay Movement - Sign-up Special
- Jump start your health and fitness journey together! You and your partner, spouse or best friend can receive 10% off all services and memberships if you sign up during the month of February.
- Sage Yoga Hot - A Date with Myself
- Use promo code for $20 off a 5 class pack for a date with yourself! The code is: adatewithmyself. Now through Feb. 14th
- Sage Yoga Hot - Galentine’s Yoga Event
- Your $30 per person ticket price includes: local chocolates, CBD seltzer including mocktail recipe and ingredients, and an adorable 4 inch plant from Sage + Garden. After the class, snag your gift basket and head home and enjoy your mocktail and chocolates. Due to COVID, we will not be enjoying our treats together this year.
- Urban Axes - Anti-Valentine’s Day
- Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s day with drinks, axe throwing, and none of the mushy stuff! Your booking includes 1 hour of axe throwing - in private lanes - for just you and your group. We’ve got your first round of drinks covered (with our bar ready to serve you beer, wine and cider after that) and plenty of space to stay distanced from any unwelcomed romance. Throw some bullseyes and leave the broken hearts at home.
Specials available all weekend:
- Sweet Petit Desserts - Sweet Treat Charcuterie Tray
- The Confetti Room - Free Delivery on all Custom Floral Arrangements
- Ombre Gallery - 10% Off Special
- Celebrate Love! 10% Off In-store or Online, use code LOVE21
- Artichoke - Cookware Special
- Staub 5.5 Qt Cocotte $259.99, Reg $340; Staub 4 Qt Cocotte, special so good we can’t advertise it!; Emile Henry Tagine, $99.99, Reg $190; Emile Henry Pie Dishes, $5 off, Reg $44.99; Wusthof 8″ Demi Bolster Cook’s Knife, $20 off, Reg $160.
- Revolution Rotisserie - Valentine’s Weekend Menu
- Champagne Cocktail, Strawberry Moscow Mule, Joan of Arc Salad, Chicken Parmesan, Dirty Chai Crème brûlée, Double Chocolate Mousse Cake, Strawberry Cheesecake.
- Urban Axes - Valentine’s Weekend at Urban Axes
- Get your heart pumping with some axe throwing this Valentine’s Day Weekend! Your booking includes 1 exciting hour of axe throwing for two in your own private lanes, tasty chocolates to snack on while you throw and a pair of drinks to get you in bullseye form (with our bar ready to serve you beer, wine and cider after that). If double or triple dates are your thing, book up to 6 people and enjoy the night in a private arena for just your group.
- Lost & Found - Valentine’s Day Booze Boxes
- Friday and Sunday: Our ‘Free Bird’ box includes ($55): a 2-serving cocktail (similar to a Manhattan), a 6oz bottle of Makers 46 (enough for two generous neat pours), a $25 gift card to come back and see us again Chocolates, a Rose, and a custom Zine with artwork, tasting notes, and TWO themed playlists. Our box ‘For 2’ includes ($75): 1 full bottle of Steorra Russian River Sparkling Brut, a 2-serving Negroni cocktail, a 2-serving Aviation cocktail, 2 coupe glasses, 2 Roses, Chocolates, Custom Zine with artwork, tasting notes, and TWO themed playlists.
- SKT Ceramics - Handmade Hearth Magnets
- SKT Ceramics is featuring our handmade heart magnets for Valentine’s Day! Each magnet is hand-built from a porcelain slab and hand-painted with glaze (including limited edition pink) featuring an original SKT illustration. All SKT pieces are made in our Walnut Hills studio, with love!
- Queen City Alchemy - Alchemy Gift Box
- Gift box featuring our Venus candle, bath soak, matchbook, rose quartz crystal, and affirmation card for $40!
- Zula Restaurant - Valentine’s Special
- Menu: Medallion of Foie Gras, Pear Shallot Jam and a special desert Raspberry Soufflé Glace, Berry-Cassis Coulis, Friday and Saturday (Feb. 12th & 13th) only; closed Sunday.
- Rosedale OTR - Woodford Reserve Special
- Order a pour of Woodford Reserve Double Oaked and you’ll receive a guided tasting card and three custom chocolates from Columbus’ Pure Imagination Chocolatier!
Specials for Feb. 13:
- Nostalgia Wine & Jazz Lounge - Rhythm & Wine: Galentine’s Day Edition
- Curated wine tasting featuring wines produced or owned by women. Tickets are $30 & include wine and light bites.
- Findlay Market - Valentine’s Day Sweet and Savory Stroll
- Spend the afternoon strolling through the market with the one(s) you love and enjoy merchants’ sweet and savory samples outside with a glass of bubbly, good music, and warm heaters. The Biergarten will be selling warm cider and local beer.
- Spruce Nail Shop - Valentine’s Day Event
- Manicure + Retail - ticketed event includes mani, bouquet, and treats!
Valentine’s Day specials:
- Below Zero Lounge - Brunch and Drag Show - 1122 Walnut Street, 2 seatings: 10:00 am and 12:30 pm
- OTR Escape - I’d Be Locked Without You - A Valentine’s Day Event for Couples.
- Price is $79 per reservation which includes: Private room for two, two mini wine bottles* (187ml), and two chocolate-covered strawberries. *wine must be consumed on-premises. Three escape rooms to choose from: Bank Robbery, Backstage Pass, or Game Night. Advance reservation required. Limited time slots available. Please call to book 513-857-1533 or book online @ otrescape.com
