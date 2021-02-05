Peaceful end to SWAT situation in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A SWAT situation in West Chester Township came to peaceful end Friday morning.
A man with a gun surrendered after refusing to exit a vehicle at a psychiatric hospital about 5:30 a.m. a township spokeswoman says.
Union Centre Boulevard is open again. It was closed from Ohio 747 to Beckett Road for nearly three hours.
The man was being voluntarily checked into Beckett Springs on Shepherd Farm Drive off Union Centre Boulevard when police first responded to a psychiatric emergency there, Barb Wilson said.
He is now in custody, she said.
