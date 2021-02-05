PETA offers reward for information on puppy rescued by Rumpke driver

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - PETA is offering a reward for information on an abandoned puppy that was rescued by a local Rumpke driver.
As well, they are awarding the puppy savior, Aaron Kinsel a ‘Compassionate Action Award.’
Kinsel was on his route early morning Jan. 27 when he noticed a backpack that had been thrown out. While it probably looked like a normal backpack, Kinsel noticed something was moving inside of it, according to the company’s social media post.
Kinsel decided to open the backpack, and inside he found a 10-week old puppy, Rumpke wrote.
”I was on my route, I just happen to see a backpack while I was backing down the road to pick up some cans,” explains Kinsel. “Pulled up to where the backpack was at. I really thought nothing of it till I got out, and kind of just looked at it and seen it started to move. So, I went and took a look at the inside of it, and seen a puppy.”
The young puppy was given the name Tipper.
She was taken to the vet, where they found two broken bones in one of her legs. Tipper is also suffering from dehydration, according to Rumpke.
The vet recommended that because of the breaks, they might need to amputate the leg.
Despite the amputation, Tipper is expected to live a long and full life, Rumpke says.
Rumpke also says they are paying for the veterinary bills. Rumpke says the authorities have been contacted.
The good news, Tipper now has a new home and family as Kinsel decided to adopt her.
