Resident escapes Glendale house fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A resident safely escaped a Glendale house fire overnight, fire officials say.
Flames were seen shooting through the roof shortly after the blaze was reported in the 1000 block of Church Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Friday.
No injuries were reported, but the resident is displaced for now, according to the Glendale Fire Department.
The homeowner woke to smoke coming from the second story of the house, fire officials say. The fire started in a wall in the second story, eventually spreading to the attic.
Neighboring fire agencies also responded to assist Glendale: Wyoming, Springdale and Forest Park.
