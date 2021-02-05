Special Olympics Ohio asks Polar Plunge participants to ‘plunge their way’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Special Olympics Ohio is asking people to ‘plunge their way’ this year instead of the usual in-person polar plunge.
Due to the pandemic, people are still going to be freezin’ for a reason, it will just be on their own time, at their own place.
Special Olympics athlete Arielle Bachrach took the plunge for Special Olympics in her friend’s swimming pool!
“It was actually snowing,” remembered Bachrach. “It was pretty cold. It was a lot colder than I thought it was going to be. I was kind of second-guessing that I was going to not do it.”
Participants this year are being asked to ‘plunge their way’ and take a dip in cold water, snow or other creative ways to support Special Olympics.
The Polar Plunge raises money for athletes like Bachrach. She’s been involved in Special Olympics for 20 years.
She looks forward to the plunge each year.
“I like it because I can see all the people who are doing it and all the people who donate,” said Bachrach. “Or jump in, and these little kids that are 5 years old jumping in, I’m like, ‘Wow!’ That’s so inspiring to me!”
Bachrach will be traveling to Russia in 2022 to participate in the Special Olympics World Winter Games in downhill alpine skiing as the only athlete nominated from Ohio.
Fundraisers like the Polar Plunge make it possible for Bachrach to compete in the winter games.
“I would encourage them [people] to do it just for the cause of Special Olympics,” added Bachrach. “Even if you have an intellectual disability or you don’t, you can [do it]. This is going to a great cause, and just a fun activity as well.”
To sign up for the plunge, click here: https://sooh.org/
